The Executive Mayor of the Cape Winelands District is appealing to the public not to travel this long weekend, and to keep roads clear to ensure that emergency and clean-up crews can move freely.

This follows heavy rains over the last few days which affected the district, as well as other regions in the Western Cape.

The stormy weather is expected to persist through the weekend and into next week.

District Mayor, Elna von Sclicht says, “I appeal to all citizens to stay home this long weekend and to travel only if absolutely necessary. It is crucial that we keep our roads clear for emergency personnel and other essential services as they navigate to areas that pose a threat to our safety. If there is no alternative and you must travel, please adhere to traffic and road instructions. Let’s prioritise safety this weekend by staying home.”