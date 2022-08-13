The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra says its Youth Orchestra is ready to present its first ever full symphony concert on Saturday evening.

Brandon Phillips, conductor of the orchestra, says he is proud and elated that after 18 years they finally have 55 young instrumentalists between the ages of 15 and 25 to take to the stage at the Hugo Lambrechts Music Centre in Parow, Bellville east of Cape Town.

“Until now the orchestra has battled to maintain a consistent number of players necessary for a full show as they would lose musicians and get new ones every year,” explains Phillips.

The young group of musicians will perform music by classical music greats such as Elgar and Beethoven, and the young award-winning South African pianist, Mike Wang, is the soloist who will play a Mendelssohn composition.

The symphony concert will begin at 16:00.