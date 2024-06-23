Cape Town’s Warrington sets record with 200th swim

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cape Town’s endurance athlete and swimmer, Howard Warrington, has set a new world record.

This after completing his 200th open water swim, from Robben Island to Blouberg.

Fifty-nine-year-old Warrington previously held the world record for completing 150 swims of this 7.5 km distance. He has crossed the English Channel, conquered eight Ironman Triathlons, and completed an impressive tally of 64 marathons.

Warrington says he’s now using his achievements to raise funds for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

“I have been a pet father. We care about our animals and there are the less fortunate that care as much, but do not have the financial means to take care of their pets, so we have to help. That is our responsibility and SPCA needs the support. I am happy that I have the opportunity to be a part of that.”

