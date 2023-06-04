Assistant coach of the Cape Town Tigers Basketball Team Vincent Ntunja has been selected to join the Minnesota Timberwolves for the NBA Summer League in the United States.

Ntunja, who was once hand-picked by Michael Jordan as the Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) at one of his basketball camps, turned down the chance to study in the USA to stay home in Cape Town and take care of his sick mother.

He is now giving back to the youth and continues to use basketball in Gugulethu as a catalyst for change.

Ntunja says he is looking forward to his upcoming coaching stint in the US.

“I will definitely be doing the personal player development, I’ll be working with the one-on-ones with the players. I will be the second in command from what the coach has spoken about, just giving more emphasis on the details that the coach has spoken about and I’m looking forward to the challenge, because that’s what I’ve been doing at the Cape Town Tigers and having worked with the likes of coach Rasheed Hazard who has been with the LA Lakers and won with Kobe Bryant the 2010 championship.”