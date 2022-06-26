The roads and streets of Bo-Kaap, at the edge of the city centre of Cape Town, were lined with dining tables and chairs, as the city continues its various open-air dining events.

The street fair is hosted in different locations around the city with the aim of promoting and boosting local food vendors, crafters and artists.

Councillor of Cape Town’s Ward 77, Francine Higham, says both locals and international tourists came together to enjoy the city’s views, tastes, sounds and the aroma of freshly made food.

Today between 12:00 and 20:00 the Bo Kaap will host our next open air dining and open streets experience. Upper Wale Street will be closed down for vehicles. Come down for something to eat or a drink, bring the kids too. I will be there around 4pm today, see you there! pic.twitter.com/o3kmSZkDrE — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) June 25, 2022

Councillor Highman says the events are all about revitalising businesses in the area.

Many of the businesses showcasing and trading at the events are recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The local businesses are open. They have brought their tables and chairs out into the streets and we also have the local traders who brought their baked goods, their crafts and all their products onto the streets so people can come and buy and experience one of the great iconic communities and cultural experiences in Cape Town explained the Councillor.”

The open-air dining experience made its way to Mitchell’s Plain during Youth Day on 16 June and will continue to other parts of the city.