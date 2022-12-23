Cape Town’s popular International Jazz Festival for next year has been postponed to February 2024.

The organisers, EspAfrika, say several factors, including the future of rolling blackouts, a series of unavoidable delays and unforeseen challenges have negatively affected its planning for March 2023.

The organisers say all stakeholders felt it was better to reschedule the celebration in order to present the show that jazz lovers had come used to over the past 20 years.

EspAfrika has apologised to fans and artists for such disappointing news during the festive time.

The festival could not take place due to COVID-19 restrictions in the past three years.

It is with sincere regret that espAfrika, organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), announce that the event scheduled to have taken place on 17 and 18 March 2023, has been postponed until 23 and 24 February 2024. Visit https://t.co/oinx23oyyN for more. pic.twitter.com/fQRIDCXV3n — CAPE TOWN JAZZ FEST (@CTJazzFest) December 23, 2022