Cape Town’s homeless fight looming eviction

A group of homeless people from various sites in Cape Town’s Central Business District face eviction. This comes after the Western Cape High Court granted the City of Cape Town Municipality a court order for their removal.

The court order in question stipulates that they vacate the sites by August 1.

Notices following the court order have already been placed onto lamp poles by the Municipality.

These prohibit any occupation in the areas, making it a criminal office, especially in the District Six area.

Some of the homeless people affected are located opposite the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

A stone’s throw away from the Castle is another spot for the homeless. This site is also used as a recycling area for the homeless to make a living.

But one homeless man who lives here says he came to the City for work and ended up on the streets. He says he wants to go back to the Eastern Cape, asking for assistance.

“I want to go back (home). The reason I want to go back is because I was coming for work (here), I worked but lost my job, so I struggle now for food,” the homeless person explains.

Homeless Activist Iddi Challah says the Homeless Association Coalition had consulted lawyers relating to the notices set up across the City.

“Our lawyers told us we don’t have to worry about the 1st when they remove the people. If they remove us again, it means the City Council will go against the judge and the ruling again.”

Meanwhile, those who also face removal say they want safe places.

The City has since said that alternative accommodation will be provided following a long legal battle with associations and activists supporting the rights of homeless people.

