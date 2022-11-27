Cape Town’s annual Festive Lights Switch-On event will return on Sunday evening after a two-year hiatus.

The annual extravaganza will see around 80 000 attendees for a free concert on the Grand Parade with an all-star line-up including Zakes Bantwini, Mi Casa, Emo Adams and Will Linley.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith says they be will deploying their law enforcement personnel and police to ensure the safety of patrons.

“We would like to remind residents and visitors that there will be a zero tolerance of any weapons, alcohol, drugs and other illegal substances at the event. We are aware that in previous years, there have been some elements who sought to bring anti-social behaviour to this event and those people must be warned that our personnel on the ground will not hesitate to act swiftly against them,” says Smith.

