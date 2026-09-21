Cape Town unlocks affordable housing construction: Hill-Lewis

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city has managed to unlock the red tape pertaining to the construction of the affordable housing market.

Hill-Lewis says house construction in various areas of the city will start as early as next week.

This year the Constitutional Court had ordered the city to provide a written report on the plans to correct the provision of adequate affordable housing.

Hill-Lewis has formally launched the fifth electoral pledge on the construction of affordable housing in the City of Cape Town including the surrounding townships.

“The sense of satisfaction it gives you to see this project, which has long been spoken about in Cape Town, more than ten years, I think. For the longest time, we were stuck in the mud. It felt like we were swimming through peanut butter. But here in these last years, we have managed to cut through the red tape, clear away the mud, and get to the point of delivery. Construction is now underway. What a great feeling that is.”