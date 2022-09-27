Cape Town Tourism has partnered with online accommodation network Airbnb to promote the metro to remote workers. Digital nomads who choose to work in Cape Town will benefit from lower accommodation prices for longer stays.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says the partnership will include initiatives such as a dedicated custom-built Airbnb hub for Cape Town that will showcase information relating to entry requirements and visa policies.

Airbnb says Cape Town is perfectly positioned to reap the benefits of remote working. It was after Airbnb signed a partnership with Cape Town Tourism to promote remote working.

Regional lead for Middle East Africa at Airbnb Velma Corcoran says they want to make it easier for people to work and travel.

“In 2021, one in five travellers on Airbnb globally said that they were remote working while they were doing their travels. We’ve seen that long term stays which is 28 days or more is our fastest growing category on Airbnb and then in Cape Town we’ve seen that in the first half of this year, solo travellers who were coming for remote working grew by 55 percent over 2019.”