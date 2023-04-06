Operations are under way at various points on busy highways across the Western Cape to ensure holidaymakers and locals travel safely and follow the rules of the road. Law enforcement agencies including the police and traffic officials are maintaining high visibility.

Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says teams will be monitoring all the major routes.

” We will have 24 hour roadblocks in many areas. SAPS have planned quite a robust network of roadblocks and we will be supporting them at these roadblocks. We’ve also got roving operations and the random breath testing equipment on the road to check for alcohol, which is still a major headache for us, either people using alcohol on the beaches and being reckless or alcohol consumption and we will have absolutely no tolerance for that.”

