Cape Town taxi associations reach peace agreement

Four Southern Suburbs taxi associations, including the Vrygrond, Retreat, Westlake and Steenberg taxi associations in Cape Town have reached an agreement to work together peacefully and share routes.

Western Cape Minister of Mobility Isaac Sileku has welcomed the decision saying it is a win for commuters and an important step towards ending years of violence.

Sileku says for many years violence between the associations claimed lives, disrupted taxi services and made life difficult for thousands of residents who rely on taxis every day.

The minister says this decision comes after a mediation process led by the Western Cape Mobility Department and the City. The agreement sets out where each association may operate and how they will work together.

Sileku says a joint committee made up of the taxi associations, the Mobility Department and the City will monitor the agreement to make sure it is followed.

He says the City and the government is committed to working with the taxi industry to find lasting solutions that protect commuters and improve public transport across the province.

VIDEO | An episode about the rivalry among Cape Town taxi associations:

