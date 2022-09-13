Cape Town’s hosting of the African continent’s first Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament at the weekend set a new attendance record for the popular sport.

The Mother City’s mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says over 105 000 fans converged in Cape Town for the three-day event, beating the crowds who attended the previous event held in San Francisco in 2018.

“The atmosphere was amazing and the action on the field kept the fans on the edge of their seats. A lot of work has gone into this making it a successful event. On behalf of the city of cape town, I would like to thank all those involved in the planning and execution of this very special event. We would also like to express our gratitude to world rugby for showing their confidence in cape town’s ability to host major events,” adds Hill-Lewis.

Video – Cape Flats Sevens rugby tournament at the Athlone Stadium

Focus on talented Cape Flats youth at sevens rugby tournament

The inaugural Cape Flats Rugby Sevens Tournament kicks off at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday. Boys’ and girls’ teams from various areas in the Cape Flats will be competing for top honours in the under-15 to under-18 age groups.

The Tournament is being hosted by the SABC, in partnership with the City of Cape Town.

SABC Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Gugu Ntuli, says the tournament will create a strong foundation for future rugby talent in the Western Cape.

“This kind of initiative is a testament to our commitment towards community development through sport. As the public broadcaster, we have a presence in each province and it is a priority for us to serve and uplift the communities in which we operate,” says Ntuli.”

She notes that the youth in the Western Cape, and in particular Cape Town, are plagued with many challenges and do not always get the opportunity to showcase their talent to a national audience.

“This tournament provides a platform to both develop and showcase the skills of players and coaches,” concludes Ntuli.

Video – Cape Flats Sevens Rugby tournament