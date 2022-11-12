Capetonians can look forward to the inaugural, “Hallelujah Arts Festival”, on the last weekend of November at the Goodhope Christian Centre in Ottery.

The host of the three-day fest, local singer and television presenter, Jonathan Rubain, says it was organised due to a demand for gospel festivals in the country.

Rubain has performed all over the country and says organising and hosting a gospel festival of this magnitude is a first and has been a dream for him.

The Hallelujah Arts Festival hosts a variety of different shows all packed into one weekend!

The festival is described as a weekend of sound and expression of gospel, jazz, spiritual dance, comedy, praise & worship in celebration of South Africa’s unique culture, and the festival’s programme consists of several music and vocal performances by well-known artists.

Gospel sensation, Dumi Mkokstad, is in the line-up for the event, and another Capetonian, comedian Marc Lottering, is set to present his first Christian comedy in which he comedically tells stories of his days as a church worship leader.

Rubain says this festival is open to everyone and aims to take the festival to Pretoria next year.

This year’s one will be taking place from November 25-57 and tickets are on sale.