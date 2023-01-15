Cape Town’s SAPS members have been honoured for their bravery and going beyond the call of duty during trying times.

Among those recognised include the detective who cracked open the Jesse Hess murder case. In that 2019 case, Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, were found dead at their Beaumont Court flat in Parow on 30 August.

In Hess’s last moments, she was sexually assaulted, a sock and pillowcase were stuffed in her mouth then a tape used to close her mouth and a belt was used to strangle her.

A black belt had been pulled around her grandfather’s neck so tightly that the veins in his face ruptured.

The outcome of of that case saw Hess’s relative, David van Boven getting two life sentences for murdering Hess and Lategan.

Western Cape Police Commissioner, General Thembisile Patekile, says SAPS members showed dedication and resilience, despite the risks associated with Covid-19 pandemic.

Patekile says police and civilians were recognised during an award ceremony at Century City…

“For this last two years we lost a lot of our members, we cannot forget what we went through as a country. As the SAPS we were front runners to ensure that everybody remains safe by enforcing those laws that people should be locked down. During that period we had members that lost their lives in the line of duty and we keep those in mind that we shall not forget,” Patekile explained.