Cape Town safety measures in place ahead of World Rugby Sevens Series

The City of Cape Town says it has put in place safety measures as thousands of people are expected to attend the second round of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at the DHL Stadium this weekend.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, JP Smith says traffic will be affected because parking will be limited around the stadium.

“The city is availing the MyCiTi service for free to ticket holders to get to the stadium and we encourage fans to make use of the service. For those who want to walk to the stadium, there will be deployment of safety and security personnel along the Fan Walk in Green Point.

“We implore those driving to the event to please refrain from parking illegally or blocking residential driveways with their vehicle. It’s all systems go from our side and we are looking forward to hosting the thousands of fans in our beautiful city.”