Some residents in Cape Town say they feel that a COVID-19 billboard, which was erected in the Central Business District (CBD) is helping to spread the message of staying home to curb the spread of the virus.

The sign, which reads “Stay Home,” followed by the words, ‘If you can,’ which has been scratched out and then #stopthespread at the end, was erected on a building located on the corner of Kloof and Orange Street.

The billboard is currently at the centre of a legal battle between the City of Cape Town and the person who erected it. The City says the sign was erected illegally, while the person who put the sign up says it is indeed legal.

“Signs like these, I think they do help spread the message about the lockdown, the coronavirus and things that have been happening,” says one resident.

“Everytime you come out from the building, you see the sign. It reminds you, you have to stay home. I’m actually happy personally about the sign, ” adds another another resident.

“I actually see the sign as good practice for all the people out on the road to remind everybody that they should stay at home and stay safe from the coronavirus because it is real. There are people out there that are dying. I don’t see why it should be taken off.”

