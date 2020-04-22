Four people will appear in court today in connection with the incident.

Police will monitor some areas affected by looting on the Cape Flats after two truck drivers were injured in Bishop Lavis after being pelted by rocks on Tuesday.

Police say they are also keeping a close watch on events at Macassar near Khayelitsha. This follows the looting of spaza shops.

Western Cape Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, has condemned the numerous incidents of looting.

MEC Fritz says, “I condemn the reported stoning of a truck and theft of the food it was transporting along Robert Sobukwe near the N2. Looting and malicious damage to property will not be tolerated.”

”I urge all residents to abide by the law and I call on anyone with information which could assist SAPS in their investigation to immediately come forward and report such,” explains Fritz.

Several grocery and liquor stores were looted in areas around Cape Town earlier this week.

In addition, some residents have resorted to violent demonstrations, demanding food parcels.

Dozens of people in Durban and Port Elizabeth have also been arrested in connection with business robberies and looting.

Earlier this week, Police Minister Bheki Cele, issued a strong warning to those committing crime.