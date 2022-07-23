Two people are expected to appear in court after being arrested in Khayelitsha and Parklands in Cape Town, for their alleged involvement in a dating scam.

The Western Cape Commercial Crimes and Cyber Investigation Unit conducted an investigation in the two areas where they found that victims had been swindled out of approximately R930 000.

“The investigation led to the arrest of a 51-year old Nigerian foreign- national male and a 28-year old female who we believe are directly involved in a romance scheme, receiving money from their victims,” Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said speaking for the police.

The suspects were wanted on charges of fraud, theft, and contravention of the prevention of organised crime. Police have seized electronic devices that were found on the premises.

Once charged, the suspects are expected to make an appearance in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court.

