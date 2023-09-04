The City of Cape Town is offering a reward of up to R250 000 for information after a law enforcement officer was shot in Mitchells Plain on the Cape Flats this past weekend.

The city’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says the officer left his home just after midnight with friends and was shot shortly thereafter.

Smith says this is another shooting of a law enforcement officer in just over a month.

“This is the third shooting of a law enforcement officer in just over a month and the city condemns the incident in the strongest possible terms. We’re very grateful that the officer survived and will assist him and his family on his road to recovery. We’re doing everything possible to assist SAPS in finding those responsible. However, we ask anyone with information about the incident to please report it to the city’s 24-hour tip-off line. The city will pay a reward for any information that leads to an arrest and prosecution in this case.”