Cape Town Metro Police uncover R300 000 drug stash in Bellville

Cape Town Metro Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in Bellville and seized drugs worth more than R300,000 following a tip-off about drugs being stored at a facility in the area, spokesperson Ruth Solomons says.

Solomons says officers searched a vehicle and found cocaine hidden underneath the passenger seat. She says tik was also discovered in a fridge at the facility.

“The operation resulted in the seizure of nearly 800 grams of tik with an estimated street value of just under R195 000, more than 200 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of just over R110 000, an electronic scale, three cellphones, R1 843.50 in cash,” says Solomons.

Solomons says the suspect was arrested and detained at Bellville SAPS for further processing.