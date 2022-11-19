The City of Cape Town says its clinic attendance data indicates that men are under-represented in the primary healthcare patient population.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia Van der Ross, says adult male patients accounted for 27% in the overall head count at primary healthcare facilities in the past three years.

This comes as the city hosted events at Tafelsig clinic as well as at the newly reopened Bellville Men’s Clinic coinciding with the world’s observance of International Men’s Day.

The data released by Cape Town’s Community Services and Health department reveals that 33% of male patients are receiving treatment for diabetes and 32% of patients are receiving treatment for hypertension

Van der Ross has encouraged men to go for annual check-ups.

“Historically, men are less likely to seek medical care, unless it is an emergency. However, given the many health risks we face, in particular risks associated with chronic lifestyle diseases, one would have hoped for more parity by now. I want to encourage men to break the mould and step into our clinics, or consult private healthcare practitioners if they have access, so that they are able to keep tabs on their health – even if just annual or bi-annual,” says Van der Ross.

Cape Town’s Health department reports marginal increase in the number of men who are presenting for HIV testing, from 20% before covid, to 25% in 2022. Male patients account for almost 60% of the clients getting tested for STIs.

Councillor Van der Ross says these figures pertaining to men’s sexual health are encouraging, but has urged men to begin to look at their health more holistically

“How well do you know your health status for hypertension, cholesterol and blood sugar? Are you more at risk of a chronic disease or cancer because of your family history? These are uncomfortable topics for many, but they’re incredibly important. Early screening, detection and treatment can save lives, so please do act now instead of waiting,” says Van der Ross.

City Health invites men to check their vitals. This week, City Health hosted events at its Tafelsig clinic and the newly reopened Bellville Men’s Clinic to highlight men’s health, coinciding with International Men’s Day on 19 November. See: https://t.co/ebNEJnm42w#CTNews pic.twitter.com/jYEhqoJsnC — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) November 18, 2022