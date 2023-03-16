Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi has been suspended with immediate effect, following a police raid at his offices.

They’re probing allegations of fraud and tender irregularities.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says Booi was suspended due to the serious allegations he faces.

He says Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities James Vos will be acting in Booi’s position while the investigations are under way.

Hill-Lewis says the City will provide it’s full support to the police in the probe..