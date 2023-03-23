Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, has removed Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, from his position with immediate effect. This follows Booi’s suspension earlier this month after a police raid at his offices.

Police raid Mayoral Committee member Malusi Booi’s office:

They’re probing allegations of fraud and tender irregularities. Booi has not been formally charged. Hill-Lewis says he has received a briefing from the police and the information given is serious enough to warrant Booi’s removal.

“The matters under investigation are to my mind serious enough to warrant immediate action to protect the integrity of our government. I have further assured the SAPS of the City’s full support in the ongoing investigation. The City has a zero tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and I will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance.”