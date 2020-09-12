An elderly man has died after two informal structures caught alight and were destroyed at Steenberg, in Cape Town.
The City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says the structures were completely engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on the scene. He says the man’s body was discovered after the fire was extinguished.
Carelse says the scene was handed over to South African Police Service for further investigation. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.
Hundreds left homeless in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, following devastating fires in informal settlements
On Sunday, hundreds of people were left homeless in Imizamo Yethu, in Hout Bay, in the Cape Peninsula, after a fire swept through the informal settlement and destroyed hundreds of dwellings.
Cape Town Fire and Rescue says additional resources had to be called in due to strong winds.
Firefighters from 14 different fire stations, with 20 firefighting appliances and approximately 80 staff members, battled the blaze in the early hours of Sunday last week.
They were huddled next to what remains of their meager possessions. Some were already rebuilding. Many do not know how the fire started but say difficulties for firefighters to access the area worsened their plight.
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service says three people also died in a separate shack fire incident at Makhaza in Khayelitsha.
