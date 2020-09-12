The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.

An elderly man has died after two informal structures caught alight and were destroyed at Steenberg, in Cape Town.

The City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says the structures were completely engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on the scene. He says the man’s body was discovered after the fire was extinguished.

Carelse says the scene was handed over to South African Police Service for further investigation. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.

