The National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) has urged learners to explore opportunities in space science education in order to prepare to take part in the space economy.

Learners at the Cape Academy of Mathematics, Science and Technology in Constantia, Cape Town were informed by NASA that space economy is imminent and there are strategic advantages to be accrued from it.

Nasa is currently working on the Artemis Programme, an initiative looking to move human beings to deep space including the moon and mars.

The space economy is perceived to be linked to Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics (STEM) studies, and scientists in aeronautics- the study of science of flight, design and manufacturing of different space crafts- believe that future businesses will be tied to space.

Experts are encouraging government to invest in skills that the space industry needs.

“The space economy is in full force now and NASA has been tasked to commercialise space to create such opportunities. But we are not doing it alone; we are doing it with so many partners, nations and even with the commercial sector,” says Badri Younes, the Deputy Associate Administrator and Manager at NASA.

Younes adds that NASA is determined to spread awareness of their upcoming Artemis Flight and Artemis Missions especially as the organisation is looking to select some locations on earth from where they can have robust communication capability.

Sakhikamva Foundation, a developmental organisation focusing on 21st century skills, says it is critical for learners to take sustainable opportunities.

“We want to promote future careers in STEM, specifically in the aviation and aerospace industry. This highlights the endless possibilities of non-conventional careers they might have. I mean the careers we had 20 years ago are not what we are going to have in the next 5 to 10 years to come,” says founder of Sakhikamva Foundation, Fatima Jakoet.

Learners at the academy say the exercise has exposed them to future careers.

“Space is a beautiful thing, it’s the universe you get so many studies. You get astronomy, study of the planet, it is so amazing. We get to learn a lot of things and we get to work as a unit, says Liyema Bokwe, a learner at the academy.

Another pupil, Keegan Marney, who is the head of the pupil’s Engineer Robotics Team says the visit by NASA has expanded his view on possible career options within the field of engineering.

“I was thinking of going into an engineering career. Now I’m thinking of sticking to my engineering career but going more to the space side, like building rockets or working with information coming from space stations to help us try find new places in space; explore about light speed and that’s all we’re going to need to improve the next generation,” says Marney.

On Tuesday, NASA will launch the first Africa Deep Ground Space station supporting global missions to the moon in Matjiesfontein near Laingsburg, Western Cape.

Nasa has described Matjiesfontein as the best location on earth to communicate with space.