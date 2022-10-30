Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town has launched a new concrete spinning pitch for cars. The pitch is 75 metres long and 50 metres wide. There is also a viewing area for spectators just above the pitch.

Spinning enthusiasts will now have a dedicated space, where they can showcase their skills, and put the pedal to the metal. The new spinning pitch at Killarney will offer teams a course that includes obstacles such as tyres and drums, for which they can use their spinning skills to slide their cars around the objects. Killarney International Raceway’s spokesperson, Dave Abrahams, says the new pitch represents a major milestone for the sport.

“It’s completely inclusive and we feel that this is a huge milestone, both for Killarney in terms of inclusivity and for the spinning community who now have a place that they can call home, here in South Africa, here in Cape Town. This is a proper purpose-built spinning pitch. It’s the biggest one I’ve ever seen.”

Spinning legend, Eddie Rasta, who has been part of the spinning sport for the last 30 years, says the new pitch will play an instrumental role for developing future generations who want to participate in in spinning.

“Talking about how the new pitch will play an instrumental role for developing future generations who want to participate in in spinning.”

Some spectators were in awe of the spinning skills that were on display.

It’s hoped that the new pitch will play a significant role in helping the sport grow. It also offers spinning enthusiasts a safe and legal space, away from roads in the city, where they can showcase their skills.