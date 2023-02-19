The City of Cape Town has called on residents to submit ideas on how the city can address its current sanitation challenges. This as the city prepares to host its first Water and Sanitation Innovation Indaba at the end of next month.

Seeking ways of preventing pollution in water will be on the agenda.

The Acting Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Siseko Mbandezi, says challenges that have been identified include the illegal occupation of servitudes and storm water infrastructure, theft, vandalism and pollution from informal settlements.

Mbandezi says residents can make their submissions on the city’s website.

“All of us, the city and the public included, have a role to play in tackling water pollution and improving our inland water quality. It’s on this premise that we are encouraging organisations who want to be part of the conversation and have innovative sanitation-related ideas to see what the upcoming Innovation Indaba is all about and how they can be a part of it. The city is serious about tackling water pollution so we want to hear from others who can add their expertise and feasible ideas to this valuable conversation,” says Mbandezi.

The deadline is 8 March.