The Cape Town International Airport has been crowned the best in Africa at the 2022 World Airport Awards in Paris, France.

The airport was also recognised for having the ‘Best Staff in Africa’ and the ‘Cleanest Airport in Africa.’

The Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger says the awards are a clear vote of confidence in the airport.

She has congratulated the team and all those involved in making the achievement possible. Wenger claims that the next step is to collaborate with all stakeholders in order to compete with the best airports in the world.