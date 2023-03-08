City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the 45th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour is expected to bring a huge economic injection to the local economy.

The tour will see over 28 000 people competing in the biggest timed bike race in the world on Sunday.

For the first time, an official shorter route of 42 kilometres is also included to encourage new cyclists and young riders to participate.

Since the global COVID-19 pandemic, international entries have picked up again.

Hill-Lewis will also take on the challenge for the first time in the new shorter edition of the race.

“Yesterday, I met some Canadian tourists who are here just for this week to ride the cycle tour and many other hundreds, and thousands like them. So it’s a huge, huge event for the city’s tourism industry, for the city’s sporting industry and of course, it’s becoming or has already become one of the most globally recognisable amateur cycle tours in the world.”