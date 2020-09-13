Aunty Flori became famous a few years ago when she and her friend, Koelsoem Kamalie, regularly shared traditional Cape cuisine with RSG presenter, Amore Bekker.

Flori Schrikker, affectionately known as Aunty Flori, has passed away at the age of 67. Schrikker and her cooking partner, Koelsoem Kamalie, became household names after sharing their traditional food recipes on the SABC radio station, RSG.

The pair became so popular that regular radio interviews, television shows and cookbooks followed.

Kamalie passed away earlier this year.

The Schrikker family home was very busy on Sunday morning. People from all walks of life stopped by to share their condolences. But, a busy home was something that Schrikker loved. Always sharing advice, love, motivational talks about living with type 2 diabetes and losing a limb…but above all food.

The SABC News team was immediately offered delicious treats and a very warm welcome despite the overwhelming grief at the Schrikker home in Bonteheuwel.

Schrikker met her husband of 47 years, uncle Foni, when she was only 15. Together they had four children and a number of grandchildren.

Bonteheuwel, usually making headlines for stories about gangsterism, was now also known as the place where the two aunties, one Christian and one Muslim, were close friends. Their love for each other, their community and good food was an instant hit.

Local ward councillor, Angus McKenzie says Schrikker was a hero…

“Aunty Flori commonly known to all was a Bonteheuwel stalwart and hero who will be sorely missed for her amazing heart, giving nature and amazing dishes she cooked. A few months ago, her partner aunty Koelsoem passed on. As a community we are comforted by the fact that they will be servoing the heavens with some of the best cuisines.”

Schrikker’s success late in her life meant that her family had to share her with even more people than what they were already used to.

Her daughter Cindy Cupido says she had more than enough love to go around.

“My mom gave the best hugs, she was a wonderful person…”