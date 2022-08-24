Cape Town City have finally registered their first win in the 2022/2023 season Dstv Premiership season.

They did so in style as they brushed aside Kaizer Chiefs, beating them 2-0 at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

Having lost three and drawn two, from their opening matches of the season, the Citizens put up a deserving match winning performance in this game.

Head coach Eric Tinkler says he is happy with how his boys executed the game plan in the game.

Tinkler says they targeted their opponents’ weaknesses. He says with this approach, Chiefs’ tactics played into their hands.

Tinkler has also praised the commitment of his players.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has been clear about Chiefs’ approach this season, of playing expansive football but defensively there are some areas they have not covered well.

Chiefs also changed their set-up at the back and went with a back three instead of the flat back four that they played in the previous game.

This formation accommodated Siyabonga Ngezana who had started on the bench against Richards Bay FC.

Given the number of chances that Chiefs is creating and the box entries, Zwane makes a point that they are lacking aggression in their attack.

For a team that currently plays with a false nine, this was always going to be the challenge for Chiefs.

This means that Chiefs have now lost three of their opening five games and also remain winless on the road early in the new season.

Zwane has also revealed that City’s approach on the day was not what they had expected and possibly planned around, especially in their attack.