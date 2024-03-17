Cape Town Carnival boosts economy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Authorities in Cape Town say the city’s annual carnival contributes around R50 million to the local economy. Thousands attended the carnival last night.

Colourful Cape Town Carnival:



Techni-colour creations and dance were brought to the streets of the Mother City. Floats, costumes and life-size art pieces were on display. The carnival which is in its 14th year, boosts tourism and creates jobs.

All is sooo #LEKKER today here @CityofCT. It is #Carnival! Huge compliments to all participating groups for their dances, costumes, vibes and styles! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @CTCarnival pic.twitter.com/Zbr7ePaPgh — Tanja Werheit (@GermanyCapetown) March 16, 2024

The Cape Town Deputy Mayor, Eddie Andrews says, the people that come here they use public transport, our taxi services, they stay in our hotels, they eat at our restaurants, they support the local vendors. And of course the tourists, our strategy is to have one tourist opportunity in every single household and that is why events like this are so important.”