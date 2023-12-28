Cape Town beachgoers warned of rip currents, stronger swells warning

Reading Time: < 1 minute

City of Cape Town authorities are cautioning beachgoers about challenging sea conditions with the full moon, stronger rip currents and possible swells are likely to occur.

Authorities say lifeguards and related services have had a busy few days in spite of the very windy conditions around the peninsula.

According to the city, there have been four fatal drownings of bathers since December 1.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia Van der Ross says, “It is of concern that all of the fatal drownings took place outside of designated bathing areas, or outside of lifeguard duty hours.”

“We request the public to continue to swim only where and when lifeguards are on duty, between their red and yellow flags. Please also take heed of the warnings about rip currents and stronger swells in the days ahead.”

Van der Ross adds: “We are determined to provide safe spaces for our beachgoers, but we need the public to play their part too.”