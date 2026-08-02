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Cape Town authorities probe deadly Fisantekraal blaze

  • Authorities in Cape Town are investigating the cause of the fire that claimed the lives of two children in Fisantekraal
  • Image Credits :
  • Mariska Botha
SABC News

The authorities in Cape Town are investigating the cause of a fire in Fisantekraal where two children, aged four and eleven, died in the blaze, which started on Friday morning and has since been extinguished.

Residents say a third child was rescued from a burning home and taken to a nearby hospital.


Resident Robert Matekenya says the incident was traumatic.

“It was shocking. Everyone was watching in disbelief because the fire inside was very high. When we heard that the kids were stuck inside, our hearts sank because we wondered how they were surviving when the fire speed is like this. This incident really affected me because I also have four kids who are the same ages as the deceased. I really feel the pain of the grieving mother; it’s not easy losing all your kids at once.”

VIDEO | Two children die in Durbanville fire

 

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