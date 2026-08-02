Cape Town authorities probe deadly Fisantekraal blaze

The authorities in Cape Town are investigating the cause of a fire in Fisantekraal where two children, aged four and eleven, died in the blaze, which started on Friday morning and has since been extinguished.

Residents say a third child was rescued from a burning home and taken to a nearby hospital.

The bodies of two children, aged 4 and 11, were discovered after a fire at Fisantekraal near Durbanville in Cape Town in the early hours of Saturday morning. Residents say a third child was rescued and rushed to a nearby medical facility. The circumstances surrounding the… pic.twitter.com/BawfJbfvhU — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 1, 2026



Resident Robert Matekenya says the incident was traumatic.

“It was shocking. Everyone was watching in disbelief because the fire inside was very high. When we heard that the kids were stuck inside, our hearts sank because we wondered how they were surviving when the fire speed is like this. This incident really affected me because I also have four kids who are the same ages as the deceased. I really feel the pain of the grieving mother; it’s not easy losing all your kids at once.”

VIDEO | Two children die in Durbanville fire