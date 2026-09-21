Cape Town anti-GBV march reflects on raising children amid femicide

Mothers and how they raise their children in the current climate of Femicide in South Africa came under the spotlight at an anti-GBV march in Cape Town at the weekend.

Hundreds of people walked from the Lighthouse at the Sea Point Promenade along Beach Road en route to Queens Beach in Cape Town.

The walk against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide also included organisations such as Women Fight Back and Cape Flats Stories.

A message of solidarity and support for the victims of femicide in Gauteng has been sent by the organisers of an anti-GBV march under way in Sea Point, Cape Town, today. https://t.co/TK2dG4lxih pic.twitter.com/k7loMjVcRg — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 20, 2026

Participant Leigh-Ann Turner Gabriel says she was motivated to walk following the murder of a 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo in Kempton Park east of Johannesburg.

Leigh-Ann Turner Gabriel says, “I have a seven-year-old daughter. It feels like a crime having a daughter because we have to fear what’s going to happen to them, and then having sons, they’re always labelled as being the ones that are going to hurt women, so we’re trying to teach them that, to be better men.”

Video | Capetonians march against GBVF in solidarity with Kempton Park victims