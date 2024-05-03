Cape hospitals perform first robotic operation on cancer patients

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Patients who have benefited from the use of new technology to perform colon or rectum cancer surgeries say they are grateful they had the opportunity.

The robotic systems were recently introduced at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals in Cape Town.

Patient, Leon Koks, says he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022.

“I then underwent an operation, a robotic operation. At first, I had mixed feelings knowing that I was going to be the first one but Dr Claire Warden kept me up to date with the procedure, what was going to be done and she would keep me calm. And two years later, everything went well with the operation and yes, I’m fine. I’m feeling good, the recovery time was good and there were no comebacks. I’m really grateful to Groote Schuur hospital.”