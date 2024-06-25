Cape Flats water infrastructure maintenance on track

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department says they’ve worked throughout the night and made progress with the maintenance of water infrastructure on the Cape Flats.

The City shut down water supplies in various areas yesterday to work on the water networks. The water is expected to be turned back on tomorrow.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says water tankers have been made available.

“The first day of our shut-down went extremely well. We had five teams at five different locations removing and fixing critical valves along the Cape Flats networks. There was order at our tanker locations and the queues were short.”

