Police in Delft on the Cape Flats are investigating a case of vigilantism after the discovery of five burnt bodies.

Police spokesperson, Andre Traut, says the bodies were discovered on Monday.

He says no one has been arrested in connection to the murders.

“It is alleged that the victims aged between 25 and 36 were accused by the community of breaking into a house in the area and stealing a cellular telephone. They were caught, beaten and set alight. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and arrests are yet to be made. Vigilantism is condemned in the strongest possible terms and those who take the law into their own hands will be pursued and prosecuted as criminals.”