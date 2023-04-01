In her last attempt to woo delegates to vote for her, former Johannesburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse has promised that if she’s voted as DA leader, she will ensure that the party moves from being the official opposition, to being the governing party.

The official opposition is currently holding its Nation Federal Congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Phalatse’s address to the DA’s Federal Congress:



She says over the past few years, the party lost over a million votes.

“Between the 2016 and 2021 Local Government Elections, our party lost more than 1.4 million votes. A total of 285 of our councillors lost their positions as elected public representatives in communities,” adds Phalatse.

She says voters have lost trust in the official opposition.

“[It] is not because our brand is inferior, but it is because of a trust deficit that exists between us and the electorate. This is what stands between us and our chances of becoming a national government,” adds Phalatse.

She is competing for the leadership role with the incumbent, John Steenhuisen.

The former Joburg Mayor says she’s ready to be the leader of the party, despite not having any experience as the party leader.

“I want to state categorically here without any fear of contradiction, it is not the length of time in a party that determines one’s effectiveness, it is not the number of years that counts, it is about capability, experience and qualifications.”