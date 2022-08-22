Well-known paddler and Berg River Canoe Marathon icon, Giel van Deventer, has gone missing and is presumed to have drowned while taking part in a canoeing race on the Breede River in the Southern Cape this past weekend.

Van Deventer 72, was paddling with Lodewyk Rabie when they ran into trouble in a tree block close to the race finish outside Swellendam and he disappeared underwater.

Race officials and police divers searched to try and locate him.

The level of the river has risen making conditions for the search difficult and the search will continue today.