Organisers of the inaugural Cannabis Festival in Orlando East say such events will go a long way to destigmatize cannabis as a gateway drug and to create awareness about its goodness. The three day Festival held at Chaf Pozi in Orlando, will come to end on Sunday.

The private use, cultivation and possession of cannabis among South African adults has been legal for the last four years.

This follows the Apex Court ruling that some sections of the drugs and drug trafficking act of 1992, and sections of the medicines and controlled substance act of 1965 as inconsistent with the constitution.

Organisers decided to host the first Cannabis Festival in Orlando East Soweto.

“‘Had my mom got access to CBD oil, shed still be alive today, but she unfortunately succumbed to cancer. That sparked my interest in cannibis”, says organiser Kgosi Selebi.

There are similar festivals hosted in Cape Town and in Sandton. This one in Orlando East is the first one hosted in the township. Entrepreneurs trading in cannabis products showcased their products to revelers at the Festival, some expressing healing powers of cannabis and attracting investment in the industry.

“When we grow up as men, our prostate also grows making it difficult to pass urine, my products can heal that,” says an entrepeneur.

“Through events like this, stakeholders interested in trading in cannabis can get all the relevant information.”

“I have produced edibles that are mixed with cannabis, they are packaged nicely and you might think they are snacks,” says another.

Organisers hope the event will spark interest and produce new entrepreneurs in the cannabis business.

Watch the full story here:

