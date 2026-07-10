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Cango Caves reopens after weeks of disruption due to road closure

  • The historical Cango Caves
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC
SABC News

The Cango Caves outside Oudtshoorn in the Little Karoo is set to reopen its doors.

This follows the reopening of the R328 Cango Caves Road after being closed since May 9 due to rockfalls.

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure has cleared more than 7 000 tons of debris.

Oudtshoorn Municipality spokesperson, Candice Biscombe says, “Due to the recent lifting of the R328 road closure, Oudtshoorn Municipality is delighted to announce the official reopening of SA’s oldest tourist attraction, the Cango Caves, on Saturday 11 July. We thank the public for their patience, understanding and unwavering support during this challenging period and cannot wait to open our doors once more.”

 

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