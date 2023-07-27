The eight candidates who will be interviewed for the position of Public Protector will go through a screening process which will start on Tuesday until the 18 of August.

The screening will include reference checks, qualifications verification and the suitability of the candidate. This will be followed by interviews on the 23rd and 24th of August.

The Ad Hoc Committee which is tasked to select and recommend an incoming Public Protector says it is looking at four guiding principles to choose the best candidate.

The eight candidates include the acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka and SABC board member Tseliso Thipanyane.

Committee Chairperson Cyril Xaba says the four guiding principles are the character of the candidate, experience, knowledge and skills.

In terms of character, the candidate should among other things have integrity, gravitas, humility and the ability to perform the functions of office without fear, favour, or prejudice.

The candidate should also have investigative and legal experience as well as experience in good governance and accountability.

Some of the knowledge and skills required include knowledge of participatory democracy, public institutions and public finance, investigative and analytical skills as well as having proven leadership and managerial capabilities.

Eight candidates to be interviewed for position of Public Protector: Mpumelelo Zikalala