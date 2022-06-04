The candidate nomination process has been finalised at the African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo conference in Polokwane.

Outgoing Provincial Chairperson and Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha has been nominated for a third term, against outgoing ANC PEC member and Public Works MEC Dickson Masemola.

The nomination of former provincial treasurer, Danny Msiza could not be successful as he has stepped aside due to the party’s step-aside resolution for members facing criminal charges.

Video: Widespread criticism on how the ANC appears to be struggling to implement its step aside resolution [6 April 2022]

Msiza faces fraud and corruption charges related to the collapse of the VBS Mutual Bank.

During the nomination, ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile explained to the electoral officer that Msiza is not present at the conference.

“Comrade Danny is not at the conference because he had to step aside so he will not be available for election,” says Mashatile.

Update on proceedings ahead of the ANC Limpopo provincial conference: Natasha Phiri [3 June 2022]