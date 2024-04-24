Calls to clamp down on bogus honorary PhDs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Association of PhDs (SAAPhDs) has expressed concern over private higher education institutions that are not officially registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) awarding honorary doctorates.

This comes after the Trinity International Bible University, which is not a registered private higher education institution, honoured actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube with a doctorate over the weekend.

Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, confirmed that the institution is not registered and action would be taken against it.

Treasurer-General of SAAPhDs, Prof Cameron Modisane, says the awarding of honorary doctorates should not be trivialized.

“We’re actually calling upon the DHET to uproot these institutions and we’re also calling on the Council of Higher Education, SAPS as well as Universities South Africa to clamp down and stop this practice.”

“Because it’s a worrying trend which has been continuing unabated with various celebrities and politicians as well,” adds Modisane.

PODCAST | Prof Cameron Modisane: Treasurer General of the South African Association of PhDs