Calls have intensified for Banyana Banyana to be given the same incentives as their male counterparts after their stunning win of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

The Commission for Gender Equality says Banyana Banyana players deserve at least a million rand each for the accomplishment.

The South African Football Association (Safa) promised each player more than R400 000 if they won the trophy.

This was the sixth final for Banyana Banyana in the continental competition.

The team returns to South Africa on Tuesday morning.

Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson, Javu Baloyi, has called for equal remuneration for the same kind of job done.

“We believe that this thing needs serious intervention. If it means Treasury must be involved, let it be so. These women deserve everything that is coming to them in terms of remuneration. They need to be renumerated accordingly. We are saying as a Commission, equal pay for equal work of the same value.”

“They are doing more … [in the] sporting fraternity in South Africa with the exception of rugby that has put us on the highest pedestal. But looking at the other sporting codes, Banyana Banyana is our jewel. Yet you are renumerating them with cents that they don’t even deserve. They deserve more,” adds Baloyi.

The video below is reporting more on the story: