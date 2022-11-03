The Ethiopia Peace agreement will only hold when all stakeholders are committed to peace. This is the view of the former President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta who was part of the mediation team that is led by former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo.

Former South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka who was also part of the team, says it is important that women are included in the negotiations.

Raging war in Tigray left thousands killed and millions displaced. Women and Children are being raped.

This is a dark mark on the history of Africa. For almost two years the international community did not act swiftly.

There is now a glimmer of hope.

Former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta says the Ethiopians must ensure that the peace agreement is implemented.

What was glaring was the absence of women on the peace agreement negotiating table.

Former South African Deputy President, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka who also led the UN Women was frank about this issue.

This is not the first time South Africa is hosting the peace talks. It is in South Africa where The DRC talks were held. South Africa’s Minister of International Relations, Naledi Pandor says Pretoria will continue to assist in building a better Africa.

VIDEO | Africa Union meets over Ethiopia, Tigray hostilities: