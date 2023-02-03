Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says the police and the justice department must find a way to make it difficult for victims of gender-based violence to withdraw cases against alleged perpetrators. She was speaking at a memorial service for Lindelani Nengovhela at Murangoni outside Thohoyandou on Friday.

Nengovhela was allegedly killed by her partner, prominent comedian and media socialite Livhuwani Madadzhe.

Ramathuba appealed to the public to not harshly judge the deceased after losing her life while in an alleged abusive relationship.

“Let’s not be judgmental to Lindelani. There are many of Lindelani out there who are being manipulated. We don’t know what makes victims to be in that abusive relationships, gender-based violence, who can’t solve it by negotiation. You need to get the police involved. Cases must be opened. We need to find a way on how do we make it difficult for women to go in and withdraw a cases when they opened cases.”

Nengovhela will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Spokesperson for the bereaved family, Collens Nengovhela has described her death as unexpected.

“I must say we are very aggrieved by the way our sister left us. It’s something that as a family we struggle (with) and we are still struggling because this is something we never expected, because it is a soul that we lost. We decided that we have to accept this.”