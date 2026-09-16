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Calls for the death penalty are growing louder: Mahumapelo

  • Body of sixth woman found next to the road, September 15, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Mbalenhle Mthethwa
SABC News

Parliament’s International Relations Portfolio Committee Chairperson, Supra Mahumapelo says he is aware that a majority of South Africans will vote in favour of a referendum to allow capital punishment, due to burning issues in the country.

He was a panelist at one of the workshops at the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary conference. Parliament is hosting the six-day conference, which brings together 800 Parliamentarians from Commonwealth nations.

Mahumapelo reacted to a question by a delegate from Botswana, on the application of capital punishment.

“To the people of South Africa, yes, there are serious issues affecting our people. In just the last seven days, we have been dealing with the disappearance and killing of women in Kempton Park, just in that town alone,” says Mahumapelo.

He says the calls from our people for the death penalty are growing louder.

“What we are saying as a country is that we have mechanisms within our constitutional dispensation to deal with these problems we are facing,” he adds.

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